Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Voting underway for 35 seats amid tight security, CM eyes sixth successive win

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Polling is underway for 35 out of the total 147 assembly seats in Odisha. The voting started at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundargarh parliamentary constituencies, along with 35 assembly segments falling within these Lok Sabha seats. Polling will continue till 6 pm, with adjustments made in certain remote and Maoist-affected areas where voting will conclude earlier.

Over 70.69 lakh voters, including 40.33 lakh men, 39.35 lakh women and 851 transgender persons, are eligible to cast their votes at 9,162 polling stations in the second phase of polls in the state.

Key candidates

A total of 40 candidates are in the fray for the five Lok Sabha seats, while 265 nominees, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will try their luck in the 35 assembly segments.

Prominent leaders whose electoral fate will be decided include Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two assembly segments (Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Bolangir district), six Odisha ministers, BJP MPs Sangeeta Singh Deo and Jual Oram, and former Indian hockey skipper Dilip Tirkey.

Security arrangements

In Aska, tight security arrangements have been ensured following the death of a BJP worker in a clash with BJD supporters. State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said 22 companies of central forces have been deployed in Aska. "We are committed to conducting free and fair elections in the state," Dhal said.

Dhal assured that adequate arrangements have been made for voters' convenience. "Over 79.69 lakh electors are eligible to vote, with 40 candidates contesting for the five Lok Sabha seats and 265 contestants vying for 35 assembly segments," he said.

Around 33,000 security personnel, including 102 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, have been deployed.

The first phase of elections, covering four parliamentary and 28 assembly constituencies, was conducted peacefully on May 13.

