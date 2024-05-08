Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar becomes most-viewed Indian series on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : TAHA SHAH'S INSTAGRAM Heeramandi becomes most watched Indian series on Netflix

Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks its debut as the most-viewed Indian series in its first week of launch. Garnering widespread acclaim and captivating audiences worldwide, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has soared to the Top 10 in 43 countries, solidifying its position on OTT.

Heeramandi makes history

The compelling narrative and stellar performances have earned the series a place of honour at Top 2, on the Non-English TV List. Heeramandi's stellar ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Here's what the director said

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares, “Heeramandi has been a labour of love and I thank everyone who has worked on the show. I’m delighted to have collaborated with Netflix on my very first series and I am humbled by the love and appreciation we are receiving from the audiences in India and globally”.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President - Content, Netflix India shared "It is so thrilling and gratifying to see that all the love for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has made it the most viewed Indian series in the first week of its launch. When we embarked on this journey a few years ago, we knew we were creating something special that audiences would fall in love with, in India and around the world. It is an honor for Netflix to be home to this piece of artistic brilliance by the maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Will there be more seasons of Heeramandi?

Manisha Koirala recently talked about her character in Heeramandi and shared the experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. Not only this, during the conversation Manisha Koirala also hinted that there are possibilities of many more seasons of this grand show. The actor told in one of her interviews that there is not just one but many stories have originated in the localities of Heeramandi. Hence, many more seasons of this series can also be made.

Also Read: Heeramandi Review: Its Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha show; story of Love, tolerance, revenge by Sanjay Leela Bhansali