Image Source : BCCI/IPL Abhishek Sharma during the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 19, 2024

In-form Abhishek Sharma produced another match-winning knock to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to an impressive win over Punjab Kings in their last league stage match of the IPL 2024 season on Sunday, May 19. The youngster smashed 66 off just 28 balls as SRH chased down a 215-run target with four wickets remaining.

Abhishek bagged his record third Player of the Match award of the 2024 season and also scripted a huge milestone in IPL history. Abhishek registered six sixes during his explosive knock and became the first Indian player in IPL history to record 40 or more sixes in a season.

The 23-year-old youngster broke Virat Kohli's famous record for most sixes by an Indian cricketer in an IPL season. Kohli had recorded 38 sixes when he scored 973 runs in IPL 2026. The former RCB skipper also remains in a hunt to reclaim the feat having registered 37 sixes in the ongoing 2024 edition.

Most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL season

41 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 2024) 38 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016) 37 - Rishabh Pant (DC, 2018) 37 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2024) 35 - Shivam Dube (CSK, 2023)

