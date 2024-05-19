RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Sudden rain delays toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium; ground covered

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be clashing in the 70th match of the IPL 2024 to conclude the league stages at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to avoid facing an eliminator test by securing the second spot in the points table. A win will be enough for the Royals to finish in the second position but they have a tough task to overcome the challenge against in-form Kolkata Knight Riders.

So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 70th T20 match

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Date & Time: Sunday, May 19 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App