  5. RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Sudden rain delays toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium; ground covered
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Sudden rain delays toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium; ground covered

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals are entering the last league stage match of the season with four straight defeats but remain second in the points table ahead of a big clash against leaders Kolkata Knight Riders at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2024 19:23 IST
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 70th and the last league-stage match of the IPL 2024 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured a top spot in the points table with nine wins in 13 matches.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals enter this fixture with a big dip in their form lately but a win will confirm a second place for them. Rajasthan have failed to find points in their last four matches but recorded three wins in their last four matches and will be looking to enter playoff fixtures with a morale-boosting win.

Live updates :RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • May 19, 2024 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Weather forecast for evening!!

    There's not much rain predicted in Guwahati today. Only 7% chance of precipitation at the moment but it has delayed the toss. It remains 7% in the hours to follow.

  • May 19, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: It's raining in Guwahati

  • May 19, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Rain delays toss

    A sudden rain delays the toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Covers are coming on.

  • May 19, 2024 6:54 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Squads

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar.

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini.

  • May 19, 2024 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: What happened in last meeting?

    Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders played out a memorable match at Eden Gardens earlier this season. 

    Sunil Narine's century led KKR to a big total of 223/6 while batting first. But Rajasthan pulled off a remarkable chase on the last ball of the game with Jos Buttler scoring 107* off 60 balls. 

  • May 19, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Head-to-Head Record

    Both teams share a head-to-head record with 14 wins each against each other. 

    Matches Played RR Won KKR Won NR
    29 14 14 1

     

  • May 19, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Rain threatens today's game?

    There is a weather forecast for rain and we can expect some drizzle during the first innings in Guwahati.

  • May 19, 2024 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 19, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 19, 2024 5:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 70 Live Coverage

    Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be clashing in the 70th match of the IPL 2024 to conclude the league stages at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. 

    Rajasthan Royals will be looking to avoid facing an eliminator test by securing the second spot in the points table. A win will be enough for the Royals to finish in the second position but they have a tough task to overcome the challenge against in-form Kolkata Knight Riders. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 70th T20 match

    Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

    Date & Time: Sunday, May 19 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

