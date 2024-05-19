RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Sudden rain delays toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium; ground covered

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsRajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 70th and the last league-stage match of the IPL 2024 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured a top spot in the points table with nine wins in 13 matches.
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals enter this fixture with a big dip in their form lately but a win will confirm a second place for them. Rajasthan have failed to find points in their last four matches but recorded three wins in their last four matches and will be looking to enter playoff fixtures with a morale-boosting win.