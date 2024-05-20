VIDEO: Footage shows crash site of helicopter that carried Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, other top officials

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS The crash site where the Iranian President and other top officials died.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels and launched a major drone-and-missile attack on Israel, has died. He was 63.

VIDEO: Crash site where President Raisi died

Raisi's sudden death, along with Iran's foreign minister and other officials in the helicopter crash Sunday in northwestern Iran, came as Iran struggles with internal dissent and its relations with the wider world. A cleric first, Raisi once kissed the Quran, the Islamic holy book, before the United Nations and spoke more like a preacher than a statesman when addressing the world.

The wreckage of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter at the crash site on a mountain in Varzaghan area

Raisi, who earlier lost a presidential election to the relatively moderate incumbent Hassan Rouhani in 2017, ended up coming to power four years later in a vote carefully managed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to clear any major opposition candidate.

His arrival came after Rouhani's signature nuclear deal with world powers remained in tatters after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, setting in motion years of renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.