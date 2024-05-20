China announces sanctions on Boeing, two US defence contractors for arms sales to Taiwan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV China sanctions Boeing and two US defence contractors.

On the day of Taiwan's presidential inauguration, the Chinese government announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defence companies on Monday for arms sales to Taiwan. The companies include Boeing's Defence, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems. The sanctions have been announced by China's Ministry of Commerce.

The move is the latest in a series of sanctions Beijing has announced in recent years against defence companies for weapons sales to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers as part of its own territory.

'Unreliable entities' list

China's Ministry of Commerce placed Boeing's Defence, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems, on what is called an “unreliable entities” list, forbidding their further investment in China, in addition to travel bans on senior management for the companies. Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new president, has vowed to strengthen Taiwan's security through imports of advanced fighters and other technology and strengthening its domestic defence industry.

In April, China froze assets of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems held within China. Corporate filings show General Dynamics operates a half-dozen Gulfstream and jet aviation services operations in China, which remains heavily reliant on foreign aerospace technology even as it attempts to build its own presence in the field.

The company also helps make the Abrams tank, which is being purchased by Taiwan to replace outdated armour intended to deter or resist an invasion from China. General Atomics produces the Predator and Reaper drones used by the US military, though it is unclear what weapons if any the company sells to Taiwan. In 2022, China announced sanctions against Ted Colbert, the president and CEO of Boeing Defence, Space and Security. after the company won a USD 355 million contract to supply Harpoon missiles to Taiwan.

China-Taiwan ties

It is pertinent to mention here that Taiwan and China split in 1949 at the end of a civil war and have no official relations, although they are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment. China does not recognise Taiwan's government institutions, has cut off almost all communication with Tsai's government since shortly after her initial 2016 election and has blocked Taiwan's participation in most international organizations, beginning with the United Nations.

(With inputs from AP)

