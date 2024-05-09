Sukesh Chandrasekhar congratulates Jacqueliene for 'Yimmy Yimmy' song, announces prize for top 100 viewers

Follow us on Image Source : X Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has again written a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez. In the letter, he congratulated the actress for the launch of her latest song titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'. Not only this, he even announced prizes for the top 100 people who watch the song the most number of times. Sukesh also promised a surprise for Jacqueline on her upcoming birthday.

Similarly, Sukesh wrote a letter to Jacqueliene last year in which he promised to celebrate the actress' next birthday together. In December Last year, Sukesh moved to the Delhi High Court after Bollywood actor Jacqueliene Fernandez had challenged the ED complaint and their supplementary charge sheet in the court in the Rs 200 crore fraud case.

In his plea to the Delhi High Court, Sukesh has called Jacqueline an accused in the PMLA case and said that she selectively makes witnesses in their case. The plea also states that the Bollywood actor has multiple times asked Sukesh to give statements to protect her dignity.

Jacqueline's petition states that she did not commit any crime under PMLA 2002 related to money laundering nor was she involved in any kind of crime. It further says that the complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, does not allege that the petitioner (Jacqueline Fernandez) in any way actively instigated or abetted the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to commit the alleged crime.

Earlier, the actress moved to a Delhi court and sought protection from intimidation from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. In her plea, she alleged that the conman's letters to media platforms create an alarming and distressing environment for her.

