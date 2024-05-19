RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock out defending champions to enter playoffs in style

Follow us on Image Source : AP Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2024 against CSK in Bengaluru on May 18, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings to earn the final playoff berth in the IPL 2024 on Saturday. RCB successfully defended a 218 total by 27 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to knock out the defending champions CSK and secured a fourth position in the points table.

Faf du Plessis scored a brilliant fifty and in-form Virat Kohli contributed quick 47 runs to help Bengaluru post a 218/5 total. Chennai Super Kings kept the game balanced for the majority of the time but the hosts avoided a late scare to earn a deserving win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar (substituted by Swapnil Singh), Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana (substituted by Shivam Dube).

