Two killed as taxi plunges into river in Sikkim

Two individuals lost their lives when a taxi carrying tourists fell into the Rani river near Singtam in Sikkim on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The tragic accident involved a family of five from Kolkata who were traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok. The vehicle veered off course and plunged into the river at Sang Khola.

The taxi driver and a family member were killed in the crash. While the identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained, the other deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Rabindra Nath Paul.

The injured family members—Tapas Paul (33), Krishna Paul (36), Mira Paul (60), and a four-year-old girl—were initially taken to the district hospital in Singtam. They were later transferred to the Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of the district hospital in Singtam.

Moreover, police have stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Efforts are also being made to recover the vehicle from the river.

