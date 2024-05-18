Haryana: Eight dead as bus catches fire on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Nuh

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Haryana: Eight dead as bus catches fire on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

Haryana road accident: At least eight people were killed when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Nuh in Haryana today (May 18).

Several people were injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Nuh. The injured have been brought to Nuh Medical College for treatment. The incident occurred around 2:00 am on KMP Expressway.

Devotees returning from Mathura-Vrindavan

The incident occurred around 2:00 am on KMP Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department. Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: UP roadways bus collides with truck in Bharatpur, 5 dead

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Two dead, three injured as BMW hits e-rickshaw in Noida's Sector 24