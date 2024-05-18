What is highest total defended by RCB against CSK as Bengaluru eye dream entry into playoffs?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni and RCB players.

With a playoff spot on the line in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings faced each other in match 68 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. RCB smashed a strong 218-run total on the board with strong contributions from all the batters.

While Faf du Plessis scored a 35-ball half-century, Virat Kohli made 47 from 29 to give a strong start. Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green played strong hands of 41 and 38, while Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik made decent cameos of 16 and 14, respectively.

This is RCB's joint-highest total against CSK as they equalled their previous record of the last season.

Highest totals for RCB vs CSK in IPL

218/5 Bengaluru 2024

218/8 Bengaluru 2023

205/8 Chennai 2012

205/8 Bengaluru 2018

175/4 Mumbai WS

But while they have four 200-plus totals out of which three are in the first innings, RCB have found themselves wanting while defending against CSK. The highest score defended by Bengaluru against the five-time champions is 173, which came two years ago in Pune.

RCB's highest total successfully defended against CSK:

173/8 in 2022 in Pune

171/5 in 2010 in Bengaluru

169/4 in 2020 in Dubai

161/7 in 2019 in Bengaluru

RCB not only need a win but they need to restrict CSK in anything less than 201. Even if CSK lose, they need to ensure they make more than 200 runs and not exact 200 to reach into the playoffs.

RCB's Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

CSK's Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana