Telugu TV actor Chandrakanth dies by suicide days after co-actor Pavithra Jayaram's death in car accident

Telugu television actor Chandrakanth, popularly known as Chandu, has allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Telangana's Alkapur. The news of his death came as a shock in the Telugu television industry as a few days ago his co-star and close friend Pavithra Jayaram also passed away in a tragic road accident. As per a report by news agency ANI, Chandrakanth's father recorded his statement with the police, where he stated that the actor had been in a state of depression for the past couple of days.
Chandrakanth had been mourning Pavithra's loss deeply. He had penned down emotional tributes for his 'Trinayani' co-star. His last post on Instagram was also for Pavithra. The two were reportedly in a relationship.
In one of the posts, he wrote, ''Papa netho digina last pic raa. not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more, pls ra come back plsss.''
Not only this, his Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos of himself and Pavithra Jayaram. Check out a few of them.
Chandrakanth rose to fame for his role in the TV show, Trinayani. On the other hand, Pavithra was also a well-known TV star, who was previously married and separated, leaving behind two children. Their deaths have sparked discussions about mental heath.
