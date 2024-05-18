Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
Royal Challengers Bengaluru go past Sunrisers Hyderabad to script historic sixes record in T20 cricket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a 218 total in the must-win IPL 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB players produced 16 sixes to take their season's sixes tally past 150 and scripted a major record in T20 cricket.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2024 23:23 IST
RCB vs CSK IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB players during the IPL 2024 game against SRH in Bengaluru on May 18, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the history book after scoring a huge total of 218 against Chennai Super Kings in the 68th match of the IPL 2024 on Saturday. RCB shattered various records after posting a challenging total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in a must-win game for a playoff berth.

RCB registered 16 sixes and 14 fours to achieve their joint-highest total against the defending champions. After registering their ninth six of the game, Bengaluru became the first team in the world to record 150 or more sixes in a T20 competition.

Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru broke Sunrisers Hyderabad's record of 146 sixes which they achieved this season. Royal Challengers struggled for consistency in the first half of the season but have been in red-hot form lately with five consecutive wins and another victory will boost them to playoff berth.

Most sixes by a team in a T20 competition

  1. 157 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024
  2. 146 - Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024
  3. 145 - Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018
  4. 144 - Surrey in T20 Blast 2023
  5. 143 - Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019

Faf top-scored with 54 runs off 39 balls and in-form Virat Kohli contributed with 47 runs off just 29 balls. Kohli registered four sixes as he continues to display his power-hitting skills in the IPL 2024. The former RCB captain also topped the sixes chart this season and completed 700 runs as well.

Most sixes in IPL 2024

  1. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 37 sixes in 14 innings
  2. Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 36 sixes in 14 innings
  3. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 35 sixes in 12 innings
  4. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 32 sixes in 12 innings
  5. Travis Head (SRH) - 31 sixes in 11 innings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru also matched Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders' record for 200-plus totals for most times, six, in an IPL season. 

