IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team: Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash in the last league-stage game of the IPL 2024 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Both teams occupy the top two positions in the points table having already qualified for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed their last game against Gujarat Titans being abandoned due to rain in Ahmedabad. But with a point, Shreyas Iyer confirmed a top position in the points table with nine wins in 13 matches this season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of the season after failing to defend 144 runs against Punjab Kings in their last game. However, they still find themselves in the second position due to their stellar performance in the early stages of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a record-breaking 223-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders when both teams last faced each other at Eden Gardens this season and have been victorious in three of their last four encounters as well.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 70th T20 match

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Date & Time: Sunday, May 19 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C)

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (VC), Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

RR vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sunil Narine: The veteran all-rounder is dominating the IPL 2024 with both bat and ball. Narine is leading the scoring chart for Kolkata with 461 runs in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 182.93 and has also claimed 15 wickets in 12 innings this season.

Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals captain is enjoying his best season in IPL with 504 runs in just 13 innings with five fifties. Samson boasts an impressive record against Kolkata Knight Riders with over 500 runs in just 20 innings and will be a good captaincy pick for the upcoming match.

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 70 probable playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.