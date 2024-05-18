Election-time seizures reach Rs 8,889 crores, drugs make up 45 per cent, says poll body

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

As the Lok Sabha elections continue in India, with the fifth phase of campaigning going on, the Election Commission of India has released fresh figures and comprehensive data of the seizures made during the election.

According to the ECI release, the election-time seizure will soon cross Rs. 9000 crores as it has already reached Rs. 8889.74 crores. The ECI said, “Election Commission’s determined and concerted assault on money power and inducements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections has resulted in staggering seizures worth Rs 8889.74 crores by the agencies. Enhanced vigil against inducements including drugs and psychotropic substances has resulted in big seizure actions and continuous surge.”

The poll agency has also stated that the drug seizure has been the maximum of all with a 45 per cent share worth Rs. 3958 crores. According to the election commission, the regular follow-ups, reviews of districts and agencies in areas of expenditure monitoring, precise data interpretation, and active participation of enforcement agencies have resulted in this significant rise in seizures since March 1.

The EC also revealed that a special emphasis was laid upon the Narcotics and Psychotropic substances. Earlier, during one of the review visits, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar addressed the nodal agencies and said “Precise intel-based collaborative efforts by agencies against drugs and narcotics is need of the hour to root out the role of dirty money of drug trade in elections and more important and holistically, to save future of youth and thereby, country”.

Cash, Liquor, and other material seized

As per the Election Commission data, out of Rs. 8889 crores, the cash seizure is merely Rs. 849.15 crores. A total of over 5.39 crore liters of liquor worth Rs. 814 crores has been seized during the election time so far. Additionally, Rs. 1260.33 crore worth of precious metals have been seized during the Lok Sabha elections till now, while the freebies and other items seized amount to Rs. 2006.56 crore.

With a collective amount of Rs. 1461.73, Gujarat saw the biggest seizures followed by Rajasthan with Rs. 1133.82 crore and Punjab with Rs. 734.54 crore. Notably, this is the highest-ever seizure in 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections.

