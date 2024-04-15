Election Commission seizes worth Rs 4,650 crore so far, highest-ever in Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Seizure of liquor in Kalaburagi District in Karnataka and checking of vehicles by Static Surveillance Team in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Even before polling for the Lok Sabha elections commences on April 19, the Election Commission has said that authorities under its supervision have made a seizure of Rs 4,650 crores. This is the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.

"With general elections 2024 underway, the Election Commission is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country," it said in a statement.

GE 2019 vs GE 2024

According to the Election Commission, this is higher than the total seizures made in the 2019 parliamentary polls. The seizures made since March 1 exceed the over Rs 3,475 crore recovered during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Total seizure worth Rs 4,658 crore

The poll panel said that authorities have been making seizures worth Rs 100 crore every day since March 1. Out of the total recoveries worth Rs 4,658 crore, the cash component stands at over Rs 395.39 crore, while liquor stands at Rs 489.31 crore.

45% seizures of drugs

Of the total seizures, 45 per cent are of drugs (Rs 2,069 crore). "45 per cent of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics, that are under the special focus of the Commission," the poll body said.

"The seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled-up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology," it said.

Use of black money, over and above political financing, could disturb the level playing field in favour of more resourceful party or candidate, it noted, adding that the seizures are a critical part of its resolve to hold the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field.

Poll panel took action against over 100 government servants

In an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, the Commission suspended the flying squad team leader for laxity in duty and selective checking of a cavalcade of a prominent leader. Similarly, officials checked vehicles in the convoy of CM of a state and also vehicle of a Dy CM in another state. "Commission has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the Code of Conduct and instructions," it said.

