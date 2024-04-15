Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Omar Abdullah: List of former CMs contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As India braces for the general elections to the 543 contested seats in the lower house of parliament, known as the Lok Sabha, anticipation and preparations are underway across the nation. The Lok Sabha elections determine the composition of the central government for a five-year term. A party or coalition must secure a simple majority of 272 seats to form the government. In the previous elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 303 seats, while the main opposition, the Indian National Congress (INC), secured 52 seats.

Apart from the contested seats, the President of India has the authority to nominate up to two Anglo-Indians to the Lok Sabha. The elections will be conducted in seven phases to ensure adequate security at polling stations across the expansive nation. Voters will cast their ballots using electronic voting machines (EVMs), a technology introduced in India in 1982 and widely adopted since the early 2000s.

As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, several former chief ministers have thrown their hats into the political ring, vying for parliamentary seats across the country.

Here’s a closer look at some of the notable contenders:

Former Chief Ministers contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

S no. List of former Chief Ministers Constituencies 1. Narendra Modi (BJP) Varanasi 2. Rajnath Singh (BJP) Lucknow 3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) Vidisha 4. Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) Karnal 5. Arjun Munda (BJP) Khunti 6. Jagadish Shettar (BJP) Belgaum 7. Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) Haveri 8. Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP) Haridwar 9. HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) Mandya 10. Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP) Rajampet 11. Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Dibrugarh 12. Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP) Tripura West 13. O Paneerselvam (Independent backed by BJP) Ramanathapuram 14. Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S) Gaya 15. Digvijaya Singh (Congress) Rajgarh 16. Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) Rajnandgaon 17. Omar Abdullah (JKNC) Baramulla 18. Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) Anantnag-Rajouri 19. Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress) Jalandhar 20. Ghulam Nabi Azad (DPAP) Anantnag-Rajouri 21. Nabam Tuki (Congress) Arunachal West 22. V Vaithilingam (Congress) Puducherry

BJP's Jagdambika Pal is again contesting from the Domariyaganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for one day in 1998. However, his term had been declared unconstitutional by the Allahabad High Court.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress party (Former Haryana CM) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (Former CM of Uttar Pradesh) are also likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

