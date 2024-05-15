Horoscope Today, May 15: New opportunities for Cancerians; know about other zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 15: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 15, 2024: Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Ashtami Tithi will last throughout the day and night till 6.23 am tomorrow. Today there will be Dhruv Yoga for the whole day and night till 8.23 am tomorrow. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 3.26 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 15, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today will be a day full of hopes for you. There will be positive changes in your working life. There are chances of you getting a promotion or a new job. There will be happiness in your life. You will invest in a big property. Your income will increase and you will also discover new income opportunities. Your work may get delayed. But you will balance your family and work. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. Harmony will increase between you.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 7

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. Today you will learn some new things. It is a good time for those preparing for government jobs. Today your social circle will increase. During this time you will get a job based on your skills. Today your confidence will increase. You will get ample opportunity to avail luxury items. You can also start a new relationship. But you have to proceed very wisely. Today your married life will be happy.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of happiness. Today your planned tasks seem to be completed on time. Also, you will be happy because some work will be completed on time. Instead of being afraid of problems, try to solve them. Handle the important things yourself and if needed, take advice from an experienced person. Handle the important things yourself and if needed, take advice from an experienced person.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 9

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Today you will get some new opportunities in life. Which will be good for your personal life. If you are currently thinking of changing jobs or working hard to get a promotion, your plans will be successful. Today you will have a good time with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get success with a little more hard work. Today you need to pay attention to your health. Family life will remain happy.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 9

Leo

Today will be a day full of excitement. People of this zodiac sign will win over their opponents. Today you can go somewhere with your spouse. Today you can also get benefits from a loan waiver. If possible, start new work today, there are chances of success. Today you will face difficulties in expressing your opinion regarding work in the office, it would be better if you avoid giving your opinion today. Plans to hang out with friends may have to be cancelled today.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 6

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. You will remain optimistic today. Your social circle will improve. Your skill of interacting with others will also improve. Today you can also help someone. You will prove successful in solving the problems that arise. There is a possibility of more financial gain in business today. Those who are willing to get a job will be successful. People associated with politics will get new opportunities. People of this zodiac sign appearing for competitive exams will get better results. Take care of your health today.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 4

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will make new strategies to grow your business. This will make your plans successful. Your financial condition will improve. Today one of your projects will also be praised. People who have been preparing for the exam for a job for a long time. The day is auspicious for them. Will get some good news. Travel will prove beneficial to fulfil business objectives. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour - Saffron

Lucky number - 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get some new information, which will prove beneficial for you. Avoid making changes in work today. If you are planning to start any new work in business then it is important to get more information related to it. Today there will be excitement about some event in your house. Today is going to be a great day for students. Will perform well in any sports competition.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 3

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today I will suddenly meet a friend. You will also discuss with them about your career. Will spend time in religious and spiritual activities to get mental peace. Today you are going to get many opportunities to live a happy life. You will be very excited about your goals. You will work hard to fulfil them. Today your married life is going to be good. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy today.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. Students will concentrate on their studies. Today a travel programme can be made for some special purpose. There will be positive energy in the house due to the arrival of relatives. Take the affection and blessings of the elders of the house and respect and honour them. Today you also need to bring some improvements in your behaviour. People involved in the medical business will gain more money today.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of excitement for you. Today, advice from an experienced person will prove effective for your work. Instead of expecting from others, have faith in your hard work and ability, the work will get done smoothly. Today, keep organising your tasks in an easy way. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home today. You will go to the market to buy some essential goods where you will meet an acquaintance. Your spouse will share his/her thoughts with you today.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your children will fully support you in business. You should take some care for proper investment of capital. If you try to understand the situation properly today, you will easily find the solution. Today, definitely advise your spouse in any special situation. Today you will get support from colleagues in completing any office work. Writers can be honoured today.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

