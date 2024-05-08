Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao showcase their 'imperfectly perfect partnership' in new posters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mr and Mrs Mahi is co-produced by Karan Johar.

Makers of the upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday unveiled new posters on social media. Not only the makers but the lead cast of the film too shared the new posters on their respective social media accounts, unveiling their characters look. The film poster captures Janhvi and Rajkummar wearing Indian jerseys and standing close to each other. They also have the Indian national flag pained on their faces. In the second poster, Janhvi and RajKummar are seen screaming with joy and cheering in the stands of the cricket stadium. The next poster shows the actors expressing their happiness amidst the crowd gathered to watch the game.

See the new posters:

Sharing the posters, Janhvi wrote, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

Producer Karan Johar also posted on his Instagram "Love, ALL OUT! Witness a glimpse of an imperfectly perfect partnership that goes beyond the boundaries."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi.

Janhvi and Rajkummar on professional front

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar will also be seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. It will be released this weekend. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara.

(With ANi inputs)

