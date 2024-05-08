Deepika Padukone 'misses' Irrfan Khan as she celebrates nine years of Piku, shares unseen BTS photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku was released in 2015.

As their film Piku marks nine years since its release, actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture featuring herself, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan from its sets in a behind-the-scene picture. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the BTS picture wherein the trio are seen having a conversation. The image also has a team member serving them some food on a plate. The actress captioned the image: “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.” She also shared that she misses Irrfan, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai. “@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis),” she added.

Check out the post:

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about a father and daughter. In the film, Irrfan played Deepika's love interest and Big B her father. It showcases the quirky nature of the duo and their eccentricities. Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen on screen in Fighter. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the titular role.

Apart from this, she will also be introduced to the upcoming instalment in Rohit Shetty’s 'Cop Universe' titled Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Recently, a media report stated that the makers of Singham Again have decided to push the release date of the film and are planning to release it on Diwali, along with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

