Siddharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon come together for Maddock Films' romantic drama?

Sidharth and Kriti may finally work in a film together

After several patriotic films, Sidharth Malhotra may soon be seen in a romantic film. Recently a report said that he will be seen on screen with Kriti Sanon. He was last seen on the big screen in the film Yodha. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Kriti and Sid in a film together. The young age actors who always get spotted on the red carpet have often expressed their wish to work together. Their wishes are finally coming through. Media reports claim that Sidharth will soon be seen in a romantic film.

Kriti and Sid, finally!

It is being told that Kriti Sanon will be seen in the lead role with Sid in the film. Earlier there was talk that he is going to work in a film named Spider, but now it is being said that his upcoming film will be romantic drama. Siddharth is counted among those Bollywood actors who have proved their talent in both romantic and action films. At the same time, Kriti Sanon has also won the National Film Award for her acting. In the year 2024, the actress was seen with Shahid Kapoor in the film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and in Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. People liked her comic timing in both these films.

Awaiting official confirmation

According to media reports, Siddharth and Kriti are coming together for a love story to be made under the banner of Maddock Films. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet. Talking about the work front, Siddharth who was last seen in Karan Johar's Yodha has also signed a desi mass action entertainer film by Murad Khetani.

On the other hand, Kriti is gearing up for her first home production film Do Patti. The film will release on Netflix and the film will mark her debut as a producer. Kajol and TV actor Shaheer Sheikh are playing the lead roles in this film.

