Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Madgaon Express, OTT releases this week

This weekend, many films have come on OTT which have already been released in theaters. These include films in Hindi, English and South languages. There is a film that has come on OTT just seven days after its theatrical release; another one will be out a year after its release. The Hindi films that have released on OTT include Madgaon Express and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Let's have a look at this list here.

Hindi movies

1. Madgaon Express

Kunal Khemu's directorial debut comedy film is out on Prime Video. The film stars Avinash Tiwari, Prateek Gandhi, Divyendu and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

2. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The romantic drama film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is out on Jio Cinema. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film has hit OTT almost 11 months after its theatrical release.

3. Bastar- The Naxal Story

The action thriller film starring Adah Sharma can be watched on ZEE5. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, was released in theatres in March and was declared a flop.

Hollywood movies

4. Madam Web

Marvel's film Madam Web has arrived on Netflix after theatres. This is a superhero film, in which Dakota Johnson plays the lead role. The film was a flop in theatres.

5. Godzilla Kong- The New Empire

Godzilla Kong – The New Empire has arrived on Prime Video after theatres. This is a sci-fi thriller film directed by Adam Wingard. This is a monster series film.

6. Copshop

The film, out May 17 on Lionsgate Play, stars Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Teddy is a swindler. There is a hitman named Bob behind him. Teddy makes a plan to escape from him.

South Movies

7. Krishnamma

Telugu film Krishnamma has arrived on OTT just 7 days after its theatrical release. The film was released in theaters on May 10 and streamed on Prime Video on Friday (May 17).

8. Blink

The Kannada film has been released on Prime Video on 15 May. This is a science fiction thriller film. Directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru. Dixit Shetty and Chaitra are in the lead roles.

Korean Movie

9. 12.12: The Day

12.12: The Day is a Korean historical action drama film released on Prime Video. Hwang Jug-min, Jung-woo-sung, Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-joon will be seen in important roles in the film directed by Kim Sung-soo.

