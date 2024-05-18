TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days, had gone away on spiritual journey: Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who was being searched for 25 days, has been finally found. The actor, who became famous in every household by playing the character of Sodhi in the Sab TV show, was missing since 25 days. An FIR was even lodged and a missing report had been filed. But the actor who just returned home revealed that he had gone on a religious journey.

Delhi Police interrogated Gurucharan Singh

After Gurucharan Singh's arrival, the Delhi police interrogated him. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. During this, the actor revealed that he had gone on a religious journey. He left the worldly life and went away from home. During these 25 days, for some time he was in Amritsar and later in Ludhiana. According to him, he had stayed in Gurudwaras of many cities. When he realised that he should return home now, he came back, as revealed by Singh.

What is Gurucharan Singh's missing case?

Gurucharan Charan Singh left for Mumbai from Delhi on April 22. But on April 26, it came to light that he had never reached the city. He was seen at Delhi Airport but no one saw where he went after that. After this, his father lodged a missing report at Palam police station. Police analysed the CCTV footage. In which new clues were being found every day. But nothing could be found about the actor.

Gurucharan Singh had withdrawn Rs 14,000 from his account

There was also news that the actor was about to get married and he was also struggling with a financial crisis. But he had made transactions from his account during this period. The footage of withdrawing money from the ATM was also revealed. It was told that he had withdrawn Rs 14 thousand from his bank account. More than 10 of his financial accounts were found and several Gmail accounts were also searched.

