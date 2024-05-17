Cannes 2024: Netizens spot similarity between TMKOC's Deepti Sadhwani's day 2 look with Kriti Sanon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepti Sadhwani and Kriti Sanon

Celebrities including actors, actresses and content creators have finally graced the red carpet of the most prestigious event of the year, i.e. the Cannes Film Festival. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani has become the talk of the town after her debut at Cannes. Her second-day look at the event is going viral for an interesting event. Let's delve into the details.

Deepti Sadhwani took to Instagram and uploaded a video of her second-day look. Deepti exuded elegance in the beautiful gown and completed her look with wavy hair and light make-up. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to find similarities between her outfit and Kriti Sanon. One user wrote, "The same gown was worn by Kriti Sanon in IFFA Awards 2022 by the same designer and she is wearing the same gown now". For the unversed, Kriti Sanon wore the same gown at the 2022 IIFA event. The gown is from the house of Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco. She aced her look by tying her hair in a tight bun.

Her debut look at the opening ceremony for the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera went viral within no time. walked on the red carpet wearing an orange-coloured quite different and stylish. The fur veil of Deepti's gown is very long, which has broken the record of Cannes so far.

Deepti Sadhwani gained recognition after featuring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Apart from TV, Deepti has worked in the films 'Nazar Hati Accident Ghati' and 'Rock Band Party'. Apart from being an actor, Deepti is also a singer. She has sung many Haryanvi songs, which include 'Haryana Roadway', 'Toot Jaayein', and 'Lalla Lalla Lori'. You will be surprised to know that before entering acting, Deepti Sadhwani had won the title of Miss North India and then participated in Femina Miss India, where she became the regional finalist.

