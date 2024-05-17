Watched Bridgerton 3 yet? Here are 7 similar swoon-worthy shows you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bridgerton 3, Wuthering Heights and Downtown Abbey

When Bridgerton premiered on the OTT platform, the whole world was captivated by the aesthetics, the set, the costumes and of course the brilliant acting skills of the cast. Netizens could relate to the dialogues and loved the romance and chemistry of every character portrayed by the whole cast. The show became popular in no time. As Bridgerton season 3 premiered on the OTT platform, let's take a look at shows that are similar to the Regency era.

1. Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey is the story of Robert Crawley, a country estate owner, who is devastated when his heir dies. His distant cousin and heir apparent's freethinking mother clashes with Robert's conservative mother, who is a countess. The show stars Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery, Jessica Brown Findlay and Brendan Coyle among others.

2. Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights is the show based on the same name. The show tells the story of a seemingly abandoned young child who is found and raised by the wealthy Earnshaw family. Wuthering Heights stars Tom Hardy, Charlotte Riley, Andrew Lincoln, Burn Gorman, Rebecca Night and Sarah Lancashire among others.

3. Sense and Sensibility

Sense and Sensibility show is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. It tells the story of Widow Dashwood and her three daughters who find themselves in abject poverty. The responsibility of providing for the family lands on the oldest sisters, who must find appropriate suitors. The show stars Dominic Cooper, Charity Wakefield Hattie Morahan, Janet McTeer, Lucy Boynton, David Morrissey, Linda Bassett and Mark Williams among others.

4. Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette is a historical show which tells the story of Marie-Antoinette who was far from the usual portrait of the selfish and superficial young queen, discovering a modern and progressive woman who gave today's women the opportunity to be who they are. The show stars Emilia Schüle, James Purefoy, Louis Cunningham, Jack Archer, Jasmine Blackborow, Gaia Weiss and Liah O'Prey among others.

5. The Empress

The Empress is the story of rebellious Elisabeth who falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tensions and intrigue at the Viennese court. The show stars Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan, Jordis Tribel and Almila Bagriacik among others.

6. Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair is the story of Becky Sharp, a very beautiful and smart woman, who knows how to get things done her way and lives life on her terms. The story features Olivia Cooke, Claudia Jessie, Tom Bateman, Johnny Flynn, Charlie Rowe, Anthony Head and Suranne Jones among others.

7. Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name. The show tells the story of Elizabeth Bennett, a strong-willed yet sensible young woman. At a local ball, she encounters a wealthy young man, Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy, who is arrogant, and they develop an unusual relationship. The show stars Jennifer Ehle, Colin Firth, Adrian Lukis, Alison Steadman, Benjamin Whitrow and David Bamber among others.

