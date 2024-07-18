Anupama Update July 18: Kinjal makes big decision amid Pakhi's birthday celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupama July 18: Kinjals' big decision amid Pakhi's birthday

In the latest episode of the TV serial Anupama, viewers will see the Shah family celebrating Pakhi's birthday. Everyone gathers and celebrates her birthday happily. Dimple will be seen asking Titu regarding which dress she should wear for the party. She wants to look good at the event while Titu suggests she can wear what she likes.

Leela blames Anupama

On the other hand, Kinjal and Leela will be busy in preparations for the event. Leela will confess while working that it would be great if Hasmukh was also with them and blames Anupama for this. In support of her mother-in-law, Kinjal will be seen taking a stand for Anu and pointing out that the separation happened because of Hasmukh's fault. Also, Kinjal will encourage Leela to return to Hasmukh because without him she is not happy.

Anu prepares sweets for Pakhi

For Pakhi's birthday, Anupama will make sweets along with Hasmukh and Sagar. She will be seen telling Sagar that it is a special day for Pakhi so there should be no mistake in the arrangements. Then he gives an idea to include Nandita and Pari in the party too. Bala and Indra share a special moment and Anu is busy thinking if will Pakhi have the sweets that she made for her or not. Later on, other family members also join Anu and Hasmukh, helping them in doing preparations for the party.

Kinjal and Paritosh's fight

The audience will also see an argument that takes place between Kinjal and Paritosh. He tells Kinjal to get ready fast as they are getting late for the party then, she reminds him she also has household duties and Kinjal can't leave everything to get ready for the party. The argument accelerates further and this time Kinjal takes a stand for herself. Earlier also Paritosh hadn't respected her and now she decides to leave him warning him that he won't be able to do anything without her.

Vanraj will be talking about losing his family and the struggles he faced. Whereas, Kinjal and Leela remember the beautiful time they had lived in the house. Also, Nandita will ask Anupama to name her child as Anu has done a lot for both of them. So, Anu names the baby 'Asha'.

