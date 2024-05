Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP protest march

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, will lead a march to the BJP headquarters on Sunday (May 19). He dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to get them arrested. The Delhi Police has beefed up security around the BJP office and put in place barricades in the area. The police said that the AAP has not been granted permission to carry out the protest march. Follow LIVE updates here: