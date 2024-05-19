BTS' 10 best motivational quotes that will inspire and resonate in your daily life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS

BTS, the Korean boy band has taken the world by storm over the years. The global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The members are busy with their respective activities and it will take a while they take time for themselves to take a break. Here are a few quotes of them that will inspire you daily.

1. When people are in love, the heart for compromising and understanding each other is most important. - Jungkook

2. Once your heart is moved, it will develop into something better and positive. - Jimin

3. Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That's what makes us live. That's what makes us dream. - RM aka Kim Namjoon

4. There's no knowing what will come, but hard work will get us somewhere.- Jungkook

5. Don't be trapped in someone else's dream. - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung.

6. Life is a sculpture that you cast as you make mistakes and learn from them.- RM

7. Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that. - Jin

8. Even if we have hard times, it matters a lot when we are happy. Jungkook

9. Without anger or sadness, you won't be able to feel true happiness.

10. When people are in love, the heart for compromise and understanding each other is the most important. - Jungkook

