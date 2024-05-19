Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad pull off record chase against Punjab Kings to go second

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad pull off record chase against Punjab Kings to go second

In-form youngster Abhishek Sharma shone again by smashing 66 off just 28 balls to help Surnisers Hyderabad chase down a huge 215-run target in just 17 overs. A win boosted the Sunrisers to second position in the points table while Punjab finished their campaign in the ninth spot.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2024 19:26 IST
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma during the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 19, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a sensational four-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their last league stage game of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. In-form batters Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen pulled off brilliant knocks to help Sunrisers chase down their joint-highest 215-run target with five balls remaining.

A win boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad to the second position in the points table while Punjab Kings finished their IPL 2024 campaign at the ninth spot. However, Rajasthan Royal are facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the double-header fixture on Sunday and a win will take the former to second position.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Atharva Taide, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement