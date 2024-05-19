SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad pull off record chase against Punjab Kings to go second

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma during the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 19, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a sensational four-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their last league stage game of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. In-form batters Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen pulled off brilliant knocks to help Sunrisers chase down their joint-highest 215-run target with five balls remaining.

A win boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad to the second position in the points table while Punjab Kings finished their IPL 2024 campaign at the ninth spot. However, Rajasthan Royal are facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the double-header fixture on Sunday and a win will take the former to second position.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Atharva Taide, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

More to follow...