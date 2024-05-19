'To all those who laughed at us': Shreyanka Patil quotes Virat Kohli's speech after RCB qualify for playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/AP Shreyanka Patil, who won the WPL 2024 with RCB, shared Virat Kohli's quote after the men's team qualified for the playoffs in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off the unthinkable. Such things happen once in a lifetime. Yes, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have done it in the past but it's two in 16 years, which tells you it's difficult. When RCB lost that game against KKR by just one run, their probability of qualification had reduced to just one percent and as someone said, sometimes that just one percent is enough. You might be wondering, which film this dialogue is from. But it's not from any film but it came from the horse's mouth itself and RCB's women's team all-rounder Shreyanka quoted the same after the miraculous win.

"There is a 1 % chance.. and sometimes that is good enough.” To all of you who laughed at us when these images were being circulated, it ain’t too late! Jump onto the RCB train, you’ll be in for one crazy ride!!! This Team (heart emoji)," Shreyanka wrote on Twitter (now X). The quote mentioned by Shreyanka was part of Kohli's speech when he inspired the RCB women's team when they had lost five out of five at the start of their season.

"The reason why I am here is, there is still a one per cent chance. And sometimes, that chance is good enough. But what matters is what you guys think about that one per cent. Are you willing to give your absolutely everything that you have in tonight's game to make that 1 x 10 and then grow that 10 into 30 and eventually something magical might come out of it/ Even if nothing happens post these three games, the chance to walk away after the three games with your head held high is sometimes more important than reaching the knockout stage of a particular tournament," Kohli had said.

RCB women won two of their remaining three games last season but couldn't qualify. However, a year later, RCB not only qualified for the playoffs but won their maiden WPL title and it was also the first trophy for the franchise. A couple of months later, the RCB men's team is in the playoffs and given how the team has performed in the last six games and momentum is a big thing, going into the knockouts.