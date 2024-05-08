Ranveer Singh REVEALS real reason behind removing wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018.

The fans of Ranveer Singh on Tuesday were shocked after they noticed that the actor 'deleted' the wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram account. However, there is no confirmation whether the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor has deleted the photos or has archived them. Ranveer, who has over 47 million followers on the photo-sharing application, has 133 posts. The first post dates back to January 24, 2023, which is a Reel video shot for a sportswear brand. The last post appearing on his account is an advertisement with actress Alia Bhatt, which was posted on April 26. However, his account still features some photographs of the couple.

Now, Ranveer's team has come forward and responded to the news that is doing rounds among his fans. ''It's important to clarify that Singh has simply archived all content predating 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Instagram still retains their wedding photos,'' Republic World reported quoting Ranveer's team.

Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy had shared love-filled wedding pictures on their respective handles. For the unversed, a few years ago, Deepika had also archived the wedding pictures on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, some fans took to the comment section of Ranveer's latest post and said, "mene suna shadi ki album jalaa dii?" Another user said, "Shadi ki photo kaha hai Bhai". A third user commented, ''Bhai vo sab to thik hai lakin shaadi ki photos kyu delete kiye?''.

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together. On the professional front, Ranveer next has action drama Singham Again in the pipeline directed by Rohit Shetty.

