Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pakistan Super League to become eight-team event from 2026, confirms Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Super League to become eight-team event from 2026, confirms Pakistan Cricket Board

Islamabad United (IU) won the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) under the leadership of Shadab Khan. Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans in the summit clash by two wickets.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2024 13:50 IST
Islamabad United.
Image Source : SHADAB KHAN/X Islamabad United.

The Pakistan Super League will witness the entry of two new teams from the 2026 season onwards. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has confirmed that Pakistan's premier T20 competition will transform into an eight-team event in 2026 and therefore the 10th edition will be the last six-team event in the history of the tournament.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the names of both new teams and the cities that they will represent has not been decided yet.

As of now, six teams compete in the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Super League began in 2016 as a five-team event comprising Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans entered the rumble in 2018, making the PSL, a six-team event. Since then, there have been talks of making new addition to the tournament but nothing has come to fruition yet.

PSL likely to compete with IPL in April-May window

As per a PTI (Press Trust of India) report, the PCB is planning to organise the 2025 and the 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League in the April-May window.

While the clash with the IPL in 2025 seems unavoidable as Pakistan are slated to host the ICC Champions Trophy in February, PCB is reportedly keen on keeping the same window for the 2026 edition to access the star players from different countries.

Related Stories
Nat Sciver-Brunt reveals she missed first T20I against Pakistan for egg-freezing procedure

Nat Sciver-Brunt reveals she missed first T20I against Pakistan for egg-freezing procedure

IPL Rising Star: Naman Dhir, amalgamation of flair and confidence

IPL Rising Star: Naman Dhir, amalgamation of flair and confidence

RCB vs CSK: Playoffs spot, swansong(s) at stake in blockbuster more than just Kohli vs Dhoni

RCB vs CSK: Playoffs spot, swansong(s) at stake in blockbuster more than just Kohli vs Dhoni

A source close to the talks told PTI that due to the limited amount of cricket played in April-May, PSL can get access to some of the top-rated players from around the world.

"The opinion was that if the PSL is held in the April-May window, even the PSL would have access to some of the best players in the world, including those who are not picked up by the IPL franchises," the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The general feeling is that with the cricket calendar packed to the brim in 2025 and 2026 and onwards and with so many leagues being held between October and February, the window used by IPL would be best suited for the PSL even though the two leagues would clash for a period of time."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement