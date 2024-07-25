Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara to miss T20I series against India, replacement named

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara to miss T20I series against India, replacement named

Sri Lanka and India are scheduled to face each other in three T20Is starting from July 27. The two teams will also lock horns in three ODIs from August 2. But the hosts are in trouble with injuries to multiple players already.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 14:33 IST
IND vs SL
Image Source : GETTY Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against India. Earlier, Dushmantha Chameera was also ruled out of both the ODI and T20I series due to bronchitis and respiratory infection. This is a big blow for the home side as they aim to put behind a poor show at the T20 World Cup and start afresh under new captain Charith Asalanka.

Thushara sustained a finger injury while doing fielding practice ahead of the opening T20I that is to be played on July 27 (Saturday). SLC has confirmed replacements for both injured players including Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madhushanka in the squad. Thushara's absence will hurt the hosts more as his slingy action like Lasith Malinga is tough to pick for batters and it has been evident in different T20 leagues he has played so far.

He rose to prominence in the SA20 earlier this year where he picked eight wickets in five matches for MI Cape Town. He bowled a maiden over hat-trick in the T20I against Bangladesh as well later and endured a decent Lanka Premier League (LPL) season earlier this month accounting for eight wickets in seven outings.

Meanwhile, his replacement Madhushanka didn't have a great time at the LPL picking just two wickets in six matches. He has played 23 ODIs and 14 T20Is so far in his career accounting for 41 and 14 scalps respectively. As for Asitha Fernando, he has featured in 14 Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is so far in his career with only seven wickets to show in his white-ball career. 

Related Stories
IRE vs ZIM Live: When and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe one-off Test live on TV and streaming?

IRE vs ZIM Live: When and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe one-off Test live on TV and streaming?

Women's Asia Cup final timing changed, avoids clash with India vs Sri Lanka 2nd men's T20I

Women's Asia Cup final timing changed, avoids clash with India vs Sri Lanka 2nd men's T20I

West Indies make a late squad change for third and final Test against England

West Indies make a late squad change for third and final Test against England

Sri Lanka's updated squad for the T20I series against India: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement