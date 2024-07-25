Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara to miss T20I series against India, replacement named

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against India. Earlier, Dushmantha Chameera was also ruled out of both the ODI and T20I series due to bronchitis and respiratory infection. This is a big blow for the home side as they aim to put behind a poor show at the T20 World Cup and start afresh under new captain Charith Asalanka.

Thushara sustained a finger injury while doing fielding practice ahead of the opening T20I that is to be played on July 27 (Saturday). SLC has confirmed replacements for both injured players including Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madhushanka in the squad. Thushara's absence will hurt the hosts more as his slingy action like Lasith Malinga is tough to pick for batters and it has been evident in different T20 leagues he has played so far.

He rose to prominence in the SA20 earlier this year where he picked eight wickets in five matches for MI Cape Town. He bowled a maiden over hat-trick in the T20I against Bangladesh as well later and endured a decent Lanka Premier League (LPL) season earlier this month accounting for eight wickets in seven outings.

Meanwhile, his replacement Madhushanka didn't have a great time at the LPL picking just two wickets in six matches. He has played 23 ODIs and 14 T20Is so far in his career accounting for 41 and 14 scalps respectively. As for Asitha Fernando, he has featured in 14 Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is so far in his career with only seven wickets to show in his white-ball career.

Sri Lanka's updated squad for the T20I series against India: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando