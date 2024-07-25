GT20 Canada Live telecast: When and where to watch Global T20 League 2024 on TV and streaming in India?

Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
With the Major League Cricket (MLC) Season 2 in its final stages and the Hundred just into its first week, another T20 League is set to begin, the Global T20 Canada in the crowded July-August window. This will be the fourth edition of GT20 Canada with some of the biggest T20 stars set to take part.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 17:00 IST
Image Source : GT20 CANADA INSTAGRAM Some of the biggest stars will be participating in the fourth edition of the Global T20 Canada league starting July 25 in Ontario

Global T20 Canada, one of the umpteen T20 leagues in the world is set to commence on Thursday, July 25 with all the matches set to take place in Brampton, Ontario. With the Major League Cricket (MLC) in its final stages with just three matches remaining, and the Hundred having begun a couple of days ago, GT20 Canada is another addition in the already populated July-August window, with the Caribbean Premier League to follow at the end of next month. 

The fourth edition of the Global T20 Canada has been able to attract some of the biggest names in T20 cricket including the likes of David Warner, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Amir, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rassie van der Dussen. The withdrawal of the Pakistan trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi will be a dampener, especially for the Pakistan fans. However, with the players from USA and Canada forming a local connection, the current edition of the tournament is set to be a cracking one.

Like the Hundred, a few teams will miss their marquee players who are playing in the Hundred playoffs but other than that, the short 17-day tournament promises to be an exhilarating ride.

When and where to watch Global T20 Canada League on TV and OTT in India?

The Global T20 Canada matches will have a 1:30 AM IST start on the next day of the scheduled matchday as per local time. On double-header days, the matches will have an 8:30 PM IST start on the scheduled matchday and a 1:30 AM start for the second game on the next day. Only the second qualifier and the final are scheduled for a 9:30PM IST start.

The Hundred men and women's competitions will be broadcast live on TV through Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website. 

