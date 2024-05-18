BJP never spoke to Swati Maliwal, Arvind Kejriwal exposed: Nadda refutes Atishi’s 'conspiracy' allegations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP national president JP Nadda

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has come down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party over its stance on the Swati Maliwal case and said that Arvind Kejriwal has been “exposed”, further refuting Atishi’s claim that the BJP was conspiring to frame the Delhi Chief Minister. Nadda also questioned the silence of Kejriwal on the matter and said that the AAP culture shows that they call people to their place and “beat them up”. The BJP chief’s remarks came after Atishi dismissed Maliwal’s allegations against Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant, and charged that the BJP was behind the AAP MP’s move.

Atishi on Friday held a press conference after the Maliwal assault case heated up with a video emerging of the May 13 incident, and alleged that “BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house”.

“Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the Chief Minister but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar (Kejriwal's PA). In her complaint to the police, she said she was assaulted. The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video. Neither her clothes were not torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video,” Atishi had said.

Nadda on Atishi’s allegations

In ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Nadda hit out at the AAP and said that the party is built on “the foundation of lies” and its credibility is “in minus”.

“Aam Aadmi Party is a party built on the foundation of lies and its credibility is not zero, it is in minus. Today Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of the country and the people of Delhi, he has been exposed in every way…” he said.

“If this thing has been hatched by BJP then why were you moving the mic (during PC in Lucknow) from here to there? Why are you silent? What is stopping you? The culture of the Aam Aadmi Party shows that they call people to their homes and beat them up…” Nadda added,.

BJP never spoke to Swati Maliwal: Nadda

The BJP chief said that his party and the leaders never spoke to Maliwal and the AAP’s “theft has been caught”.

“We never spoke to her (Swati Maliwal), nor did anyone from our party speak to her. This is not how we function. We are very straightforward. Now their theft has been caught...He has no credibility, his party also has no credibility. They can stoop to any level, any allegation…” he said.

Atishi alleges "bailmail" against Maliwal "formula"

Atishi said that the way other Opposition leaders were made to join the BJP using ED and CBI, same "formula" was used against Swati Maliwal as a case by ACB is underway.

"The way ED, CBI, anti-corruption bureau, Income tax dept, Economic Offences Wing were used to blackmail opposition leaders and make them join BJP, similarly in Swati Maliwal case also same formula was used. There is a case against Swati Maliwal by Anti-Corruption Bureau, FIR has been made and probe is underway and using this, Swati Maliwal was made to hatch this conspiracy and was used as a pawn..." she said.

The AAP leader demanded an unbiased probe into the matter.

"There should be an unbiased probe on who was in contact with whom, Swati Maliwali met which all BJP members and when, what conversation they had on call and on Whatsapp," she said.

