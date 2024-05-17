Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP releases 'Swati Ka Sach' video, Maliwal hits back with tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals of the video

Swati Maliwal assault case: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday (May 17) released a video named "Swati Ka Sach" concerning its own MP Swati Maliwal who recently alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar abused and assaulted her at the CM residence.

However, India TV cannot verify the authenticity of the video shared by the AAP.

The turn of events came after the Delhi Police registered a case against Kejriwal's PA on Thursday based on the statement by Maliwal on the alleged assault. The issue has caught the attention of the people amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The polling in the national capital is due to be held on May 25. With the BJP charging the AAP and Kejriwal of siding with Kumar, who is an accused in the assault case, the AAP has released a purported video in which Maliwal could be heard having a verbal exchange with a man.

What did the police say on the video?

Police sources said that this video is of a few seconds only.. There may be more videos, the people present there will be interrogated regarding this.

"The attendance register of how many people had come to the CM House that day will be checked. The mobile phones of all the people present in the drawing room at that time can also be taken for investigation. If CCTV cameras are installed in the waiting area, their footage will also be checked," sources said.

Swati Maliwal hits back with tweet over AAP's video

Maliwal took to her X account, and reacted to the video shared by her party.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself after committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked," she posted on X.

