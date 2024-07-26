Agniveers to get reservation in MP police, declares CM Mohan Yadav after Yogi's announcement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a reservation for Agniveers in state police and other armed forces. In a post on X, MP CM said, "Today, on the occasion of Kargil Day, our government has decided that as per the wishes of our illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Agniveer jawans will be given reservation in the recruitment of police and armed forces."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also announced reservations to Aginveers. He said, "When Agniveers return after their service, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide these youth the facility of adjustment in Police Service and PAC on a priority basis."

CM Mohan Yadav and CM Yogi's announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lambasted the opposition on Friday in a veiled attack for spreading misconceptions about the Agnipath scheme. Speaking at the Kargil Vijay Diwas function, PM Modi sternly refuted the allegations that the Agnipath scheme is being implemented to save pension money.

"I don't know what has happened to the thinking of some people. They are spreading the misconception that the government has come up with this scheme to save pension money. For today's recruits, the question of pension will arise after 30 years. We have respected this decision taken by the Army because we work for 'rashtraneeti', not 'rajneeti'," PM Modi said.