Friday, July 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Opinion Poll: Do you consider Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 beneficial for the middle class?

India TV Opinion Poll: Do you consider Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 beneficial for the middle class?

India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman added.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 17:47 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 presented the Budget for 2024-25, her 7th straight presentation surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office. People of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Modi and re-elected it for the third term, she said, while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha. India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman added. The country's inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 per cent, and core inflation stands at 3.1 pc.

India TV also conducted an opinion poll on Union Budget where as many as 15,595 people participated. While 62 per cent think that the middle class will benefit from the Union Budget, 32 per cent are of the view that the maximum taxpayers have got nothing. 6 per cent were undecided India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement