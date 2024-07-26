India TV Opinion Poll: Do you consider Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 beneficial for the middle class?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 presented the Budget for 2024-25, her 7th straight presentation surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office. People of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Modi and re-elected it for the third term, she said, while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha. India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman added. The country's inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 per cent, and core inflation stands at 3.1 pc.
India TV also conducted an opinion poll on Union Budget where as many as 15,595 people participated. While 62 per cent think that the middle class will benefit from the Union Budget, 32 per cent are of the view that the maximum taxpayers have got nothing. 6 per cent were undecided