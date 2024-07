Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of NITI Aayog's governing council meeting on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that the autonomous governing think tank should be scrapped and the planning commission should be brought back.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, she said, "NITI Aayog should be scrapped and Planning Commission should be brought back."

(This is developing story. More details will be added)