Mamata-Akhilesh take 'unstable government' jibe at BJP-led Centre at joint rally in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (July 21) attacked the BJP-led central government stating that it is not stable and can collapse any time. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who attended the TMC’s Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on her invitation, said the government will fall sooner than later.

“I want to thank Akhilesh ji, you have accepted my invitation. I want the relationship of Bengal to be better with the entire country. I want to say the 'Khel' that you showed in UP, they (BJP) should have resigned from their post but they are shameless. They have tried every agency and every means possible but they have still lost...In North Bengal, our results have not been good but I hope in the coming days we will be winning there,” Mamata said at the rally.

Akhilesh Yadav addresses rally

Addressing the huge gathering, Akhilesh said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have fought with the BJP and left them behind.

“The people of Bengal have fought with the BJP and left them behind, the same happened in Uttar Pradesh...The people sitting in the government in Delhi are in power only for a few days. 'Woh sarkaar chalne wali nahi hai, woh sarkaar girne wali hai'..." he said.

“This government at the Centre won’t last long and will fall soon. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost, but those designs won’t succeed,” he said without naming the BJP or NDA.

The Samajwadi Party leader asserted that the "communal forces at the Centre" are "hatching conspiracies and trying to destabilise the country".

“The forces who want to divide the nation on communal lines might taste temporary success, but they will be defeated in the end. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost,” he added.

