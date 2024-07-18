West Bengal govt forms seven-member panel to review new criminal laws, Governor seeks report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

New criminal laws: West Bengal government has constituted a seven-member committee, headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, to review the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNA), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), that came into force in the country from July 1.

A notification in this regard was issued on Tuesday. The panel will submit its report within three months from the date of notification.

Seven-member panel

The committee, established by the state Home Department, will be led by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Roy. Its members include state Law Minister Malay Ghatak, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Advocate General Kishore Dutta, Sanjay Basu, West Bengal Police DG Rajiv Kumar, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

"The state government is pleased hereby to constitute a committee for reviewing the said criminal laws, i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, 2023 (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA)," the Home Department release said.

The notification further said that the Committee shall have the power to engage academic experts, senior advocates, research assistants, and other legal experts to seek their views on the subject matter. "The Committee shall also have the power to carry out public consultation and seek an opinion from the public," the notification added.

Governor takes 'banana republic' dig

Meanwhile, in response to the news, Governor CV Ananda Bose asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide a report detailing the objectives of the committee formed to review the amended CRPC, IPC, and the Evidence Act. He also remarked that the state should not become a "banana republic."

“The Governor has called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to furnish an immediate report on the objectives of the committee for review of the amended CRPC, IPC and Evidence Act. The Governor wants a specific report on whether the West Bengal Government has responded to the proposal on time when asked for by the Govt of India,” a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Earlier on June 21, the Chief Minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to defer the implementation of the new criminal laws. She had also sought further discussion in Parliament on the new laws.

(With agencies input)

