Suvendu Adhikari says 'Stop Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', wants BJP's minority morcha scrapped | VIDEO

The West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari today (July 17) said that minority morcha is not needed in India. While addressing at a BJP state executive meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "I had spoken about nationalist Muslims and you too had said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But I will not say this anymore. Instead, we will now say, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath'. Stop this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Minority Morcha is not needed."

Suvendu Adhikari to start legal battle

Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that more than 50 lakh "Hindus" were not allowed to vote in Lok Sabha polls and over two lakh were refrained from voting in the by-polls respectively. Adhikari told media that he will start a legal battle against this.

"Democracy is dead in Bengal. We have started a mass movement today. Nearly 50 Lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. More than 2 lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the 4 by-polls held in the state. I am launching a portal. Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves and full secrecy will be ensured. I will start a legal battle also," he said.

The BJP leader also held a protest outside the Raj Bhawan against post-poll clashes. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress continued on its winning spree in the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, clinching all four seats, three of which were earlier held by its rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TMC had won 29 out of 42 seats in West Bengal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that out of four seats, her party has won back three seats that were formerly held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has retained one seat previously held by the TMC.

"Among the four seats, three were held by the BJP, both in the Lok Sabha and in the Vidhan Sabha. We have won all three and held on to our seat as well. That means four out of four. I express my gratitude to our people for this victory," Banerjee said speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Saturday after her visit to Mumbai.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday alleged that TMC committed "fraud" in bypolls stating that in some booths the party received "three and four votes"."The way the results have come, BJP has got three votes in some booths, and four votes in some booths, this is fraud in the name of votes...We have complained to the Election Commission earlier also but there was no hearing," Majumdar said.

