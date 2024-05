Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the campaign gets heated up amid ongoing general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first poll rally in Delhi on Saturday evening. Amit Shah will visit Amethi and hold a roadshow to campaign for sitting MP and BJP candidate Smriti Irani. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address rallies in Haryana. The fifth phase of polls will be held on May 20. Follow LIVE updates here: