Hardik Pandya handed one-match ban, fined Rs 30 lakh after Mumbai Indians' loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has been handed a one-match ban after for maintaining a slow overrate in the 67th match of IPL season 17 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (May 17). Since the game against LSG was Mumbai's last fixture of the season, therefore, Hardik will miss Mumbai's first game at the start of the next season (if he is retained or bought back, in case Mumbai release him).

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 lakhs and banned from playing the team’s next match," said an IPL media release.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakhs or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the release added.

More to follow....