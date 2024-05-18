Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Hardik Pandya handed one-match ban, fined Rs 30 lakh after Mumbai Indians' loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Hardik Pandya handed one-match ban, fined Rs 30 lakh after Mumbai Indians' loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Hardik Pandya was fairly expensive with the ball in hand in the 67th clash of IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The Mumbai Indians skipper leaked 27 runs in two overs at an alarming economy rate of 13.50.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2024 9:01 IST
Hardik Pandya.
Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has been handed a one-match ban after for maintaining a slow overrate in the 67th match of IPL season 17 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (May 17). Since the game against LSG was Mumbai's last fixture of the season, therefore, Hardik will miss Mumbai's first game at the start of the next season (if he is retained or bought back, in case Mumbai release him).

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 lakhs and banned from playing the team’s next match," said an IPL media release.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakhs or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the release added.

More to follow....

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement