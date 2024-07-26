Maharashtra: Congress picks Nanapatole, Prithiraj Chavan for negotiation with MVA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress leader Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan

The Congress party on Friday constituted the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (RCC) for negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed about the new committees, approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a press release. Here is the list of all members of each committee.

Maharashtra PCC

Nana Patole

Balasaheb Thorat

Vijay Wadettiwar

Prithviraj Chavan

Nitin Raut

Arif Naseem Khan

Satej (Bunty) Patil

Mumbai RCC

Varsha Gaikwad

Ashok Jagtap

Aslam Sheikh

It is pertinent to note that, the MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) as major parties. The alliance also includes some smaller regional parties. As the 288-member assembly elections are scheduled to happen later this year, Congress is preparing to start negotiations with the alliance partners. The Lok Sabha elections which concluded in June this year, yielded optimistic results for MVA and raised concerns for Mahayuti. In Lok Sabha elections, the opposition MVA won 30 out of 48 seats in the state. While the ruling Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath) and NCP (Ajit), managed to win only 18 seats.

Among MVA, Congress won 13 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9 seats and NCP (SP) won 8 seats. BJP, among Mahayuti parties, won a maximum of 9 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 7 seats. Ajit Pawar's NCP won only a single seat.

