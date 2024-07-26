UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024 released

UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant (CAPF AC) examination 2024 today, July 26. All those who registered for the UPSC CAPF AC recruitment 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

In order to download UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024. The facility to download UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024 will remain available from July 26 to August 4. Candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

How to download UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide all required details

UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CAPF AC admit card

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination.