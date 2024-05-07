Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham's UNSEEN picture from school days goes viral | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, Bollywood's popular handsome hunks, who are part of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, have another important connection dating back from their school days. A picture from their school days is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) wherein the two can be seen posing along with their colleagues and class teacher. Looking at the picture, it can be speculated that both the stars not only were in the same school but also shared the experience of being classmates. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen standing in the second row from the top and wearing a white shirt with a tie. On the other hand, John wore a brown shirt for the click.

A social media user on the platform named Hipster captioned the image and wrote, ''Hrithik and John were classmates at Bombay Scottish School. The Kabir and Jim partnership goes back a long way then.''

See the picture:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the picture went viral on social media, netizens started pouring in their reactions to the throwback image. One user wrote, ''That means John pahle se rich hi hain.'' ''Ohh bhai uss wakt john kitna lean tha, wrote another. A third user commented, ''Not classmate but went to the same school. John is HR's senior.''

On the work front

Hrithik was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He will next be seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR. On the other hand, John Abraham was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, playing the lead antagonist. He will next feature in Nikkhil Advani's directorial Vedaa.

