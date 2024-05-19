'God's got a plan': Virat Kohli opens up after RCB made dream entry into playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's entry into the playoffs is nothing more than a dream. From being at the dead bottom of the points table with one win in eight games to outclassing the defending champions and boosting in the top four at the right time, every bit of hard work seems to have paid up until now.

RCB needed a win by 18 or more runs and they did manage a 27-run victory over the Super Kings after scoring 218 batting first. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni were denied a special finish and their cameos of 42 and 25 were little short as CSK were restricted to 191/7.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli opened up on his team's dream entry into the playoffs. "God’s got a plan. You just have to be honest about what you are doing, and I think we were pretty honest with our hard work, and we got the rewards," Kohli said after the team's victory over CSK. "I don’t want to say anything more than this. Got to focus on the next one," he added.

Notably, RCB star Dinesh Karthik stated that Dhoni hitting the six was the best thing to have happened for Bengaluru. "The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground. We got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with," Karthik said after the game.

"Yash, that was good bowling. You have a doubt, always bowl a high, hip-high, full-toss, on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet," he added.

RCB will be playing in the Eliminator next against either one of Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders have been confirmed of a top finish with the second spot vacant as of now.

RCB will travel to Ahmedabad for their Eliminator on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If they win that, they will head to the second qualifier on May 24 in Chennai.