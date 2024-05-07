Met Gala 2024: Who is Mindy Kaling, who copied Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who is Mindy Kaling, who copied Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look?

Met Gala 2024 is a grand fashion moment for Mindy Kaling. As soon as her look from Met Gala 2024 was revealed, Aishwarya started trending on social media. People remembered her special Cannes 2022 look and found it very similar to Kaling's Met Gala 2024 dress. Many social media users said that the actor made a mistake while copying Aishwarya. Others said that Aishwarya's gown was iconic, hence, repeating it is a big thing in the fashion world.

Mindy Kaling Met Gala 2024 look

Mindy Kaling wore a beige-pink-coloured gown. Her gown completely matched Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look. To make the heavy gown beautiful, a long trail was added. This outfit also has a long headgear. Mindy looked very beautiful in this look. The outfits of both Aishwarya and Mindy have been designed by famous Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Who is Mindy Kaling?

Mindy Kaling is of Indian origin but lives in America. She is an American actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, as well as a fashion and lifestyle content creator. Mindy's real name is Vera Mindy Chockalingam. 44-year-old Mindy is also a famous TV celebrity.

Dress code and theme

This year the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is 'The Garden of Time'. The theme has been kept as 'Sleeping Beauties: Re-awakening Fashion'. Like every time, it is being organised in the exhibition of the Gala Costume Institute, which is in New York. Following this theme, Indian celebrities like Mona Patel, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Alia Bhatt have reached NY to participate in this mega event along with Isha Ambani.

