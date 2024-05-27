Nicki Minaj released after arrest, 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' cancelled after alleged drugs case arises

Follow us on Image Source : FORBES Nicki Minaj has been released after arrest in alleged drugs case

Surprising news about famous Holly singer Nicki Minaj came out on Sunday morning. The rapper and singer-songwriter Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty also known as Nicki Minaj was arrested on drugs charges in Amsterdam. Nicki was detained for hours at Schiphol Airport on suspicion of "possession of soft drugs" before Dutch police fined him and allowed him to continue his trip. There was an outcry on social media after this news. It was said that marijuana had been found in Nikki's bag, but now a new update has come out in this news. Reportedly, the singer was interrogated and then released.

The singer was going to England for a concert

Let us tell you, Nicki Minaj was going from Amsterdam to England for the 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour'. Her concert was supposed to be held here, but she was arrested by the police at the airport for drugs. During this time the singer had also paid some fine to the police. Apart from this, there is news that the singer has told her fans that she will announce a new date soon and the tickets purchased by her will remain valid.

The singer shared the video

Nicki Minaj shared a video on her Instagram, in which an officer is interrogating her. Along with this, she wrote in the caption, "They are trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bag before I could see it. They had kept it on the plane and now they are saying they are waiting at customs. This is what it looks like when people are paid big bucks to try to sabotage a tour after all else fails. Whatever they have done is illegal."

While social media seems divided over Nicki Minaj's viral video, the official news of the singer's arrest and release has not been officially accepted by the singer yet.

